Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VPU opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

