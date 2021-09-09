Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,175,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

