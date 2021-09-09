9,420 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

