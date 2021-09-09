Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $205,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.