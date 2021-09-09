Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $962.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

