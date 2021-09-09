Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stock Position Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 14,922.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 13.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

