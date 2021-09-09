Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $162.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

