Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $370.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.61. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $210.18 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

