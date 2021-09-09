Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 373 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

