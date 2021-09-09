Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $39,377,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

