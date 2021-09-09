Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.