Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

