Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.10) Per Share

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.10) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELYM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

ELYM opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.