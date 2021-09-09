FY2024 EPS Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Increased by Analyst

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DS Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of DITHF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.