Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GameStop by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE GME opened at $198.80 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.23 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

