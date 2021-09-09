Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal anticipates that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $752.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

