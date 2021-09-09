Western Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

