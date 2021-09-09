West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) Insider Michael Quinert Purchases 180,000 Shares

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) insider Michael Quinert bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,440.00 ($7,457.14).

Michael Quinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Quinert purchased 50,000 shares of West Wits Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,000.00 ($2,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

West Wits Mining Limited explores for and develops gold mining tenements in Western Australia and South Africa. The company primarily focuses on Witwatersrand Basin project located in Johannesburg, South Africa. It also holds interest in the Mt Cecelia project and Tambina gold projects in Pilbara, Australia.

