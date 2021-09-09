Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 368 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 368 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $12,765.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,464 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 80 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 288 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Air T, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the first quarter worth about $240,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

