Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,425 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3,060.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

NYSE ESTC opened at $162.35 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

