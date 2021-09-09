Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 216.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

