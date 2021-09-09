Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 1,000 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $98,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

