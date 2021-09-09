Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $163,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

GL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

