Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

