Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $79.24 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

