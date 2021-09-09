Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,733 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 720.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.