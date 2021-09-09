Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

COMT opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

