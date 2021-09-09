Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

ILMN stock opened at $463.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

