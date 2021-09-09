Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

