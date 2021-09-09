C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.41

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 14382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.37 million and a PE ratio of 53.48.

Get C-Com Satellite Systems alerts:

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Bilal Awada sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$183,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,145 shares in the company, valued at C$521,249.50.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.