Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $113.00 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

