Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $232.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.