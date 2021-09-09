Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

