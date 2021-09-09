Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,626 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

