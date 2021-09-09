Homrich & Berg Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14.

