Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

