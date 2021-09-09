Homrich & Berg Acquires Shares of 3,882 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,882 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.