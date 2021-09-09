Homrich & Berg Acquires New Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,534 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE STM opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.