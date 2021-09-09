Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 83,400 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 529.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLUG stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

