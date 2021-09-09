Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,244 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

