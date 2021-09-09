Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FMC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FMC by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FMC by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

