Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 47,699 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,699 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.