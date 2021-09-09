Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.