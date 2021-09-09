Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 225.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

