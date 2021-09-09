Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.33 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

