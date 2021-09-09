Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,870,000. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

