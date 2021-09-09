Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

