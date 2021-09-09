Parallel Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 101.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

