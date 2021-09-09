Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $857.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $766.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.85. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $351.09 and a 1-year high of $868.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

