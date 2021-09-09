Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after buying an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $207.80 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

